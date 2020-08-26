All you need to know about the kind of gadgets Amitabh Bachchan likes

He even spoke about his love for it in an interview with a leading daily. He had said, “I think technology enables us to make our lives a little simpler. I always get attracted to gadgets that are portable and hence my iPad and laptops are really helpful as I’m always writing on my social networking sites. It also helps me know what is happening in which part of the world. My gadgets help me while travelling as I get to read news about all that is happening around the globe.” We agree with Big B!