Actress and Director Saba Sahar Hospitalized Following Gun Attack on the Way to Work in Kabul

Facebook

The Afghan female filmmaker has been rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after she was shot while on the way to work in Kabul along with a driver, two bodyguards, and an unnamed child.

–

Afghan director Saba Sahar was reportedly hospitalised on Tuesday (25Aug20) after being shot by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Sahar’s husband Emal Zaki told the BBC that his spouse was shot as she travelled to work in a car with a driver, two bodyguards, and an unnamed child. Zaki said he heard the sound of gunshots five minutes after Sahar left their home, so he called to check she was okay. At that point, Sahar told her husband that she’d been shot and hit in the stomach.

“I reached the scene and found them all wounded,” Zaki told the BBC. “She received first aid and we transferred her to the emergency hospital and then to the police hospital.”

He added that Sahar had later had a successful surgery. While the driver and child went unharmed in the shooting, the bodyguards were also hit. Their condition remains unknown.

Sahar is one of the most famous directors and actors in Afghanistan, with her credits including “The Law“, “Passing the Rainbow“, and the recent “Kabul Dream Factory“. She’s also a passionate social activist.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting as yet, editors at the BBC quoted human rights organisation Amnesty International as saying there had been an “extremely worrying” rise in the number of attacks on actors and activists in Afghanistan.