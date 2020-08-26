A history of athletes and activism

Focus on Sport via Getty Images

Arguably the greatest activist in sports history, whose significant stance outside of the ring rival even his unparalleled work within it. Born Cassius Clay, he converted to the Muslim faith and aligned himself with the Nation of Islam, changing his name in the process and unapologetically supporting causes that served the advancement of African-Americans. In 1966, Ali refused to be drafted in the Army, citing his religious beliefs and how the cause of the war did not align with them. He was stripped of his heavyweight title and missed many of the best years of his career but remained steadfast in his beliefs and causes throughout his life.