76ers ‘not looking to trade’ Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers face a lot of questions as they head into the offseason. Who will they bring in to replace Brett Brown? How are they going to improve their team if they’re already projected to have the highest payroll in the NBA next season?

But the biggest question has to be: Are they going to keep Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid together, or are they going to try and trade one of their core pieces away for assets? According to GM Elton Brand, breaking up that duo is not in Philadelphia’s immediate plans.

“I’m not looking to trade Ben or Joel,” Brand said, according to NBC Sports. “I am looking to complement them better.”

From Brand’s perspective, this makes total sense. While Embiid and Simmons may have some issues in terms of fit, they still are two of the most talented young players in the NBA, and if they are able to develop together, they are about as strong of a foundation as a team could ask for. And while the 76ers could likely get a massive payment for either player, historically, the team that trades away an elite player always ends up losing the trade, no matter how much it gets in return.

The big question remaining is what Brand means when he says he is looking to “complement them better.” Does he plan to try and deal Al Horford or Tobias Harris to free up cap space? Or does he simply believe the right coach will be able to boost the roster into contender status? For now, it’s not clear, but it makes Philadelphia a must-watch team this offseason.