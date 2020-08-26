5 biggest smartphone companies in the world

The smartphone market worldwide witnessed over 20% decline year-on-year during the second quarter of 2020, according to the latest report from research firm Gartner. The report claims that shipments dropped to 295 million due to the negative impact of coronavirus on smartphone sales.

“Almost all major markets, except China, continued to face some form of shelter-in-place restrictions for most of the second quarter of 2020 which led to continued declining smartphone demand,” says the report.

All companies in the top five witnessed a negative growth in their annual performance. Here’s over to the five biggest smartphone companies in the world (in the same order):