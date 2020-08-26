29 Things That Happened In 2020 Besides Coronavirus

It’s weird to think about but…
Like this actually happened in 2020.
It feels like it happened years ago.
2.
It’s hard to believe, but it’s only been a little over five months, 20 WEEKS, that Charlotte Awberry was discovered in the subway.
A different time. A different world. A better place.
3.
It wasn’t that long ago that everyone was talking about Cheer.
“Daytona” this. “Daytona” that.
Cheer feels like it came out 72 years ago.
4.
Speaking of TV shows, remember Tiger King, that came out five months ago right in the beginning of this mess.
5.
Trump was acquitted on both articles of impeachment by the Senate in 2020.
The Trump impeachment feels like it happened a billion years ago.
6.
You probably already forgot that Nancy Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech during the State of the Union.
7.
Sonic: The Hedgehog and Bad Boys For Life were huge movies in 2020.
Believe it or not, in the beginning of 2020, people still went to movie theatres.
8.
The Oscars still happened in 2020.
9.
Remember how people were outraged that Jennifer Lopez wasn’t nominated for an Oscar? Back in early 2020 when everyone was talking about Hustlers.
Take me back to everyone talking about Hustlers.
10.
Remember when Bong Joon-ho and Parasite rightfully got what they deserved?
11.
Tom Hanks wasn’t the rona guy then, he was the guy who freaked out when they tried to cut off Parasite’s Best Picture acceptance speech.
14.
It’s seriously impossible to believe that there were (at least) seven people running for president earlier this year, like just at the beginning of March.
15.
To put it in perspective: Its crazy to think that Pete Buttigieg won Iowa back in February.
16.
Also remember when political pundits thought Mike Bloomberg was a potential presidential nominee…and then he came in and totally bombed that debate.
19.
Laura Dern said she saw him at a basketball game.
20.
Remember how every company made a baby version of their mascots. Remember Mr. Peanut dying and being reincarnated into Baby Peanut? That was 2020.
22.
Remember the roughly two-week period where everyone was talking about Jessica Simpson because she released a new book?
23.
It feels like a trillion years ago we were trying to figure out if she got Nick Lachey a gift or not.
24.
“Megxit” happened in 2020.
25.
The Grammys also happened in 2020.
26.
Billie Eilish won a TON of awards.
28.
The NBA still had games that weren’t in a Disney World bubble in 2020.
Games with real crowds. Like those are actual people in the audience.
29.
Remember concerts? This was a Katy Perry concert in February.
An audience. People together. This happened in 2020!
In conclusion, time isn’t real.
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF