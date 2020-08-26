Home Entertainment 15 Love Island Tweets About The Narrator’s Iconic Jokes

15 Love Island Tweets About The Narrator's Iconic Jokes

Bradley Lamb
“Can the narrator of Love Island narrate my life?”

So, Season 2 of Love Island USA just premiered on Monday — and, if you’re a fan of the show, you may or may not be obsessed with the show’s narrator, Matthew Hoffman.

I mean, the experience of watching a bunch of single people compete for love for six weeks straight is truly enhanced by lots of witty jokes, A+ puns, and sarcastic commentary about what’s going on. Exhibit A:

We’re only two episodes in, and fans have ~already~ been giving lots of love on Twitter to Love Island‘s hilarious narrator. So here are some funny tweets reacting to his jokes on the show — which we can look forward to all season long.

“They’re holding hands before hooking up? WHERE DID THEY FIND THESE ANIMALS?” Omg I missed @MATTHEWHOFFMAN1 so much.

the #LoveIslandUSA narrator made a MUSICAL PUN?!?! “KISS ME, KATE” ok i’m LAUGHINGGGGG

Again, Narrator I've missed you. "Like a team of half-naked archaeologists, they check out their digs,quot; 😂#LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

“It was 8 months ago that my last relationship ended 9 years ago!” Lmaoo the narrator kills me #same #LoveIslandUSA

“Without Cely, Tre won’t be able to make out with Kaitlynn behind her back anymore!” @MATTHEWHOFFMAN1 I love you😂😂😂😂 #LoveIslandUSA

@MATTHEWHOFFMAN1 read me novels, do something. your voice. your voice. #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

i do appreciate how much the narrator is carrying over the same humor as Love Island UK. 10/10 #LoveIslandUSA

the narrator will be the one to keep this show entertaining this season, I’m calling it now #LoveIslandUSA

