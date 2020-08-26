113 new cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths

Victoria has reported 113 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in the past hours.

The fatalities include one man in his 60s, one woman and four men in their 70s, six women and three men in their 80s and five women and three men in their 90s.

Of the deaths, 22 were linked to aged care outbreaks.

“Our thoughts, our condolences, or deepest sympathies are with each of those families at a very, very difficult ,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

There are 532 Victorians in hospital, including 29 patients in intensive care and 11 people on ventilators.

A total of 391 healthcare workers are among the state’s 3308 active cases. In aged care settings, there are 1412 active cases.

Today’s figures come after Victoria suffered it second deadliest day of the pandemic yesterday, with coronavirus fatalities and 149 new cases.

Despite the triple-digital figures, Prime Minister Scott Morrison today said “Victoria has turned a corner” in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“This has been a very difficult , a very frustrating , a very anxious ,” Mr Morrison told a press conference this morning.

He also thanked those across the state and those in border towns in “dealing with the incredible frustration of border restrictions”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a press conference this morning ‘Victoria has turned a corner’ in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. ()

More than 600 staff at Frankston Hospital have been isolating for the past few days after confirmation they may have been exposed to the outbreak.

As Coronavirus cases remain high in Victoria, anti-lockdown protesters have taken to the streets in Melbourne’s south-east.

An anti-lockdown protest in Dandenong turned violent just after 5.30pm last night, involving about 100 people. (Nine News)

Nine fines were issued, but police say this could increase as investigations are ongoing.

WorkSafe inspectors have visited 5259 businesses and issued 203 notices for breaches in COVID Safe work plans.

Regional Victoria in a ‘better position’

Regional Victoria is in a much better position now than a few weeks ago, Mr Andrews said.

There are 71 active cases in Greater Geelong, 16 in Greater Bendigo and six in Ballarat.

“Those numbers will continue to fall as people go through their active period as a positive,” Mr Andrews said.

“But there should be no sense of complacency in those communities or any community.”

He described the decline in cases as a “pleasing decrease”.

Road map on way out of lockdown to be announced

Victorians can look forward to a road map detailing the state’s steps to leave stage four restrictions.

Mr Andrews said every Victorian can be positive about the state’s coronavirus infections on the decline.

“There will come a , hopefully soon, we’ll see those numbers in double digits and we can have with greater confidence a really clear discussion about what the back end of September looks like, what October, November, December looks like, pushing into 2021,” he said.

“We hope to give people a road map, a clear plan about what coming out of stage four looks like, what opening up looks like, what finding COVID normal looks like.”

He did not say when the roadmap would be released.

Mr Andrews said the lockdown rules won’t be in place “for longer than they need to be”.

Family violence victims urged to leave home

Mr Andrews has reiterated that it is not against lockdown restrictions to leave a home to escape family violence.

“Despite the fact we have stage four lockdown in metropolitan Melbourne, stage three in regional Victoria, it’s always permissible, always appropriate,” he said.

“If you feel like you need to leave home for your safety, if there’s a family violence issue, then of course you’re able to do it.