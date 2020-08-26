1 dead, another critically injured after light aircraft crashes on field in Springs

A light aircraft crash in Springs has left one person dead and another critically injured, ER24 confirmed on Wednesday.

“ER24 paramedics, along with the provincial services, arrived on the scene to find the wreckage on the side of a field,” spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

“Two people were found lying inside the light aircraft. Medics assessed the patients and found that a woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead by another service.”

The second patient was assessed and confirmed to be in a critical condition, Meiring said.

“The man was extricated, treated and provided with several advanced life support interventions before being transported to a nearby hospital.”

Local authorities were on scene for further investigations.