YouTube says it more than doubled video removals in Q2 by casting "a wider net,quot; for violations, after it sent content moderators home amid COVID-19 concerns (Issie Lapowsky/Protocol)

YouTube says it more than doubled video removals in Q2 by casting “a wider net,rdquo; for violations, after it sent content moderators home amid COVID-19 concerns — When YouTube sent content moderators home in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it dramatically expanded its use …
YouTube says it more than doubled video removals in Q2 by casting "a wider net," for violations, after it sent content moderators home amid COVID-19 concerns
