Your Tuesday Briefing

Our reporter Livia Albeck-Ripka looked at the uncertainty in the region, as people realize they can no longer depend on outsiders. “We’d never stopped running before — the global financial crisis, terrorism attacks, airline strikes; you name it, the world has thrown it at us,” one reef guide said. “We don’t know if we’ll ever get back to normal.”

Here’s what else is happening

Aleksei Navalny: Physicians treating the Russian opposition leader said that he had in all likelihood been poisoned. Mr. Navalny remains in a medically induced coma in stable condition. While his life is not in danger, it is too early to rule out serious long-term complications, doctors said.

Republicans: The Republican Party renominated President Trump on the first day of their convention in Charlotte, N.C. Despite rising coronavirus rates, job losses and vanishing savings, Mr. Trump’s approval ratings on the economy remain durable.

Belarus: The security forces on Monday arrested two of the last high-profile opposition figures not already in jail for demonstrating against the country’s authoritarian president, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko.

Poliovirus: A virus that once paralyzed tens of thousands of children a year is said to have been eradicated on the African continent, though a minor vaccine-derived strain still infects hundreds.

India: At least 17 people were injured in the collapse of an apartment building in Mumbai, according to news reports, and about 30 people were pulled to safety. Dozens more may still be trapped in the debris.

New Zealand massacre trial: The final phase of the murder and terrorism case after last year’s attack at two mosques is underway and is scheduled to last four days. It presents complex legal and logistical challenges and, for victims, the emotional turmoil of confronting their assailant.