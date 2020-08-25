WWE’s Daniel Vidot reveals Vince McMahon’s response after debut, NRL

It may have lasted less than 60 seconds but former NRL player turned WWE superstar Daniel Vidot has revealed the “surprising” response his doubters and even WWE CEO Vince McMahon dished up when he debuted on SmackDown back in April.

Vidot had a lengthy stint in the NRL, tallying a total of 114 first grade appearances between Canberra, St George Illawarra, Brisbane and Gold Coast. He scored 55 tries playing mostly on the wing.

After signing a contract nearly two years ago and perfecting his craft in WWE’s development league, NXT, the 30-year-old was finally given his chance to shine on the main roster when he took on four-time WWE world champion Sheamus in what ended in a quick defeat.

Reminiscing on his experience, Vidot revealed to Wide World of Sports the “surprising” response he copped when his doubters, who didn’t take his WWE journey seriously, unexpectedly owned up and congratulated him on his debut.

Daniel Vidot (WWE/getty)

“All the footy boys messaged me. It was pretty cool,” Vidot told Wide World of Sports.

“I got a couple of messages from some of the boys who thought it was a bit of a joke to start off with.

“They messaged me and said they had never been happier to be proven wrong. They said they’re really proud of me, it was pretty surprising how many messages I got. It felt really good to read and feel, I had a lot of doubters when I started.

“To say I’ve been in the ring, that’s just one step of many. I’ve turned a couple of heads while doing this, so I hope it all goes off well.”

Daniel Vidot & The Rock (Instagram)

Although Vidot admits he’s unsure of when his next appearance will be, he said his performance was well received by the company’s higher-ups which even resulted in a handshake from McMahon, something almost unheard of in the industry.

“It’s very last minute, they will tell you you have a match tomorrow,” he said.

“They could message me today. It’s not like rugby league where you get told a week in advance. All I know is they’re pretty happy with me.

“I got a handshake from Vince [McMahon] after my match with Sheamus and apparently that’s a rare thing.

“All I can do is put my head down and keep working hard.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting things on hold for a lot of the WWE’s up and coming stars, Vidot said he’s used the time to perfect his craft.

He may have always appeared muscular and strong, but Vidot is adamant he’s now in the best shape of his life as he continues to push for another WWE appearance.

“Because of the pandemic we’re in, a lot of things have been put on hold,” he said.

“I’m lucky I have a gym in my apartment complex, I pretty much have my own gym. I’ve been training pretty hard and I’m probably in the best shape of my life. I’ve been working really hard these last few months.

“I’ve looked at this as an opportunity to come back all guns blazing. I’m looking forward to opportunities at home.

“I’m still a bit heavy, I’m about 117kg. When I hit that last time, I was a bit chubby and had a bit more fat on me.

“I’m lucky my partner is a nutritionist and helps me with what I eat.”

Daniel Vidot (Instagram)

WWE Payback is live Monday 31st August at 9am AEST streaming on WWE Network and available on Main Event.