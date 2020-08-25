Woman jailed after crossing WA border in truck

A Perth woman who crossed the border hidden in a truck to dodge hotel quarantine has been handed a six-month jail sentence.

Asher Van Der Sanden, 28, was accused of concealing herself in a truck to cross into Western Australia, after having been in Victoria.

She had been told she was permitted to return to Western Australia but would have to pay for hotel quarantine.

Police told the court Van Der Sanden had been found at her partner’s house in Scarborough.