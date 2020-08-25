When Shahid Kapoor Confessed His Love for Chaat

Shahid Kapoor is flying high on the professional front. The actor delivered one of the biggest hits of 2019 with Kabir Singh. The film was inspired by Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy in which Shahid played the role of a doctor struggling to deal with reality, after losing the love of his life. The actor, like the rest of the world, is currently quarantined in his home with his family.

Throughout his quarantine, Shahid has been active on social media, sharing all that he’s been eating. While his pictures and videos have showcased many different varieties of food, one thing we know for sure is that Shahid Kapoor is missing street food in the lockdown. In a recent interview, the actor even confessed about his obsession with chaat. He said, “I love chaat. When I am out riding my bike at night, I make vada pav stops. I also love eating samosas and bhajiyas when it rains.”

Given that the monsoon season is here, we’re sure Shahid would love a plate of piping hot bhajiyas right now. So would we.



