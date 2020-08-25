When Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed the one place where she can shop till she drops



Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. The global icon has even proved her mettle on foreign shores. The actress never fails to impress the audience with her wit, style and commitment towards her work. But one thing which she loves doing is spending her hard-earned money on living the good life. The actress is a tech magnet and everything new in the market has to make its way to her home.

Talking about her favourite space to shop, PeeCee had once revealed to a leading daily, “My favourite shopping destinations are gadget stores and can spend hours and hours just checking out the stuff and checking out what they offer”. Well, we aren’t surprised by that at all.