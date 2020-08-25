When Hrithik Roshan revealed food time is the best time of the day



Hrithik Roshan had a great 2019. The actor had two back to back hits in Super 30 and War. The films did good business at the box-office and got the actor back in the game. Hrithik is known for his acting prowess, but his physique too is adored by millions. However, during a chat with a news channel, Hrithik had revealed that he is a complete foodie.

When asked if he liked eating out, Hrithik said, “Absolutely, I love to eat out. I am a foodaholic, I am addicted to food. Food time is my best time of the day.” Well, the actor keeps travelling out for shooting and on holidays as well. And it is rather clear that his favourite hobby while travelling is trying out different kinds of food. Gives us food for thought as to how he’s able to keep such a fit shape.