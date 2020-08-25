Wayne Bennett Queensland Origin coach job, Kevin Walters, Paul Green, Brisbane Broncos, Phil Gould

Rugby league guru Phil Gould has no doubt that Wayne Bennett will be keen on taking on the Queensland Origin coaching job, but he doesn’t think the Rabbitohs coach will get it because another “more likely scenario” will play out instead.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles With Gus podcast, Gould responded to reports that Bennett has been in talks with Queensland Rugby League as a possible candidate to step in as Maroons coach should Kevin Walters be hired for the now vacant Broncos job. It’s expected that Walters would take that job and leave his Origin role if it is offered to him.

“He’ll put his hand up,” Gould said of Bennett.

However there are a few road blocks to the legendary coach winning the position.

Gould said the uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the start of pre-season and the NRL calendar next year is one consideration for a coach who is already employed by a club.

Queensland State of Origin coach Bennett in 2004 (Angela Wylie)

There’s also no word on how the Broncos would feel about Walters taking on both club and Origin roles consecutively after Anthony Seibold’s unceremonious early departure from Red Hill on Wednesday.

There is also the little matter of out-of-work premiership coach Paul Green, who is considered a leading candidate for the Broncos job.

“The likely scenario is if Paul Green doesn’t get the Broncos job he’ll probably get the Origin job and Kevin Walters vice versa if he doesn’t get the Brisbane job he’ll keep his Origin job,” Gould said.

“That seems the likely scenario. That’ll shut everyone up.”

Kevin Walters and Anthony Seibold (Getty)

Gould added that it was unlikely Walters would be given the opportunity to do both jobs at once, even if you don’t have to go back far in history for examples of club and Origin coaching jobs being juggled.

“I would imagine that if Kevin Walters was going to coach the Broncos team, that would have to put doubts on the Origin preparation this year, because he’d have a lot of work to do,” Gould said.

“I’m not sure I’d want my head coach away all through November leading into pre-season. Mind you, it’s a big organisation the Broncos. They’ve got a lot of staff up there. Probably double or three times what most clubs have got.

“So they can probably get things ready for him to start pre-season training and then next year they’d have to find a new Origin coach.”

Gould said in his experience there can be upsides to a coach taking on roles at both club and State of Origin level.

He said there was a lot to be carefully considered by the parties involved.

“I say you can, but they say you can’t [coach both]. I found it easier to coach Origin while I was coaching a club than I found it to coach Origin when I wasn’t coaching a club,” Gould said.

Paul Green was shown the door by the Cowboys, ending a seven-year tenure at the club. (Getty)

“Still got good results but I found personally, once you’re coaching a club and you’re sort of in your stride. It doesn’t matter if you coach two or three teams.

“But if you’re not coaching a club side and suddenly they throw three grand finals at you in the middle of the year, it’s not so easy. Brad Fittler and Kevin Walters have done a good job of that but it is only three games a year.

“It’s a hell of a lot different to coaching a club.”