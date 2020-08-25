Waka Flocka Flame’s Wife Is Sorry for Thinking Megan Thee Stallion Slams Him in New Comment

Instagram

Tammy Rivera calls out the ‘Savage’ hitmaker because she believes that her ‘he didn’t make it past the 9th grade’ comment is directed towards the ‘No Hands’ rapper.

This is truly a whole new level of misunderstanding. Megan Thee Stallion, Waka Flocka Flame and his wife Tammy Rivera have sparked online chatter after the “No Hands” rapper left a misleading post underneath a post that found rapper Cash Talk defending Tory Lanez over the shooting drama.

The said post read, “Megan 6 feet, Tory 5’2″. We don’t know what the hell happen in that car, Y’all know females be tripping and s**t!!! All these cap a** rappers picking a side like little B***hes and s**t.” In response to the post, Waka simply left a couple of a hundred emojis, prompting people to think that he might be agreeing with what Cash Talk said.

Not stopping there, Megan later broke her silence and commented, “He didn’t make it past the 9th grade. I expect nothing less coming out of his mouth.” This prompted others to think that the “Savage” hitmaker was hitting back at Waka, and the latter apparently thought the same because he then clarified, “Ummm I was talking bout the shirt. Damn you all think of me like that b**l.”

<br />

Megan didn’t respond back, and this made his wife, Tammy Rivera, mad because she was also one of those who thought that Megan was dissing Waka in her comment. She then took to her own account to share a lengthy post calling out the “WAP” hitmaker for disrespecting her husband.

“Only thing he’s wrong for is not paying attention before commenting on this damn post! He has ownership in @Drolife clothing and gets excited when he see ppl wearing it … What happen to Megan was wrong on soooo many levels but your anger is misplaced. We stand with you not against you,” she said at one point in the post.

<br />

Catching wind of the post, Megan also clarified that her previous comment was not directed towards Waka. “Wasn’t talking about Waka,” so she said, leading Tammy to apologize for misunderstanding the whole situation. “As a woman I can apologize as say my bad, the post @theshaderoom post made it seem that she was talking to him let alone all the comments dragging him for dirt!” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

<br />

Tammy continued, “I just know his intentions and they are good! If I have to speak up for him then I will I don’t give a F**K what anyone says!”