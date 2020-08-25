Vikings’ Smith underwent successful open-heart surgery

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith has undergone successful open-heart surgery to treat a congenital defect uncovered in the wake of a false-positive COVID-19 test earlier this month.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced the positive news while speaking to reporters from camp on Tuesday.

“We’re happy about that,” Zimmer said, per the Star Tribune. “They were able to repair the heart, and he’s in good shape.”

Smith was set to enter his second NFL season out of USC but announced he would sit out the 2020 campaign after learning he needed surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve.

The 23-year-old linebacker made the sobering announcement on social media.