Vikings, Bills ban fans from first two home games due to pandemic

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills became the latest NFL franchises to ban spectators from attending at least some home games this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota’s home fixture versus the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13 and a Sept. 27 showdown with the Tennessee Titans will occur behind closed doors and without fans. Buffalo, meanwhile, will host the New York Jets on Sept. 13 and the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 27 without customers in attendance.

In an official statement, the Vikings explained: