Vijay accepts a pay cut for Thalapathy 65

Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are always eager to see him on the big screen. The actor’s highly awaited flick Master was gearing up for a theatrical release when the coronavirus pandemic hit India and forced the government to enforce a state of lockdown. At that time, it was reported that he’ll be willing to pay distributors if they face any financial troubles due to the delay. Now, reports have emerged that the actor has even agreed for a cut in his remuneration for his upcoming project called Thalapathy 65

Vijay’s next film is expected to be produced by Sun Pictures and while the official announcement is yet to be made, it was reported that Vijay will be receiving a total of Rs. 100 crore for the project. Due to the delayed shooting of the film, it seems the actor has now agreed for Rs. 20 crore pay cut. The production team is still figuring out how to cut out more costs in order for the film to be financially feasible.

Thalapathy 65 will be directed by the highly acclaimed AR Murugadoss.