U.S.-China trade optimism boosts European stocks, DAX at month high By

© . The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
() – Renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and a smaller-than-expected decline in German economic output fuelled a rally in European stocks on Tuesday, with Frankfurt shares hitting a 1-month high.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index () rose 0.8% by 0711 GMT, extending this week’s gains on the back of positive updates on COVID-19 treatment efforts.
Lifting sentiment, top U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to the Phase 1 trade deal despite diplomatic rifts between the two countries.
The trade-sensitive German DAX () rose 1%, helped by data showing Europe’s largest economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter, but marked a minor upward revision from an earlier estimate of -10.1%.
All eyes will be on the Ifo institute’s business climate index for August, due to be released at 0800 GMT.
Among individual stocks, technology company Aveva Group (L:) rose 3.2% after announcing a deal to buy OSIsoft, a privately held maker of industrial software, for an enterprise value of $5 billion.
LVMH (PA:) gained 1.1% after a source told the French luxury goods giant and U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany (N:) will give themselves another three months to complete their $16.2 billion tie-up.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.