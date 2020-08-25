U.S. bank profits down 70% from year prior on coronavirus uncertainty By

© . A man wears a protective mask as he walks on Wall Street during the coronavirus outbreak in New York
WASHINGTON () – U.S. bank profits were down 70% from a year prior in the second quarter of 2020 on continued economic uncertainty driven by the coronavirus pandemic, a regulator reported Tuesday.
Bank profits remained small as firms build up cushions to guard against future losses and business and consumer activity dropped, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Bank deposits climbed by over $1 trillion for the second straight quarter, and the regulator said the industry has “very strong” capital and liquidity levels.
