TV Ratings for Monday, Aug. 24: ‘Love Island’ Season 2

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Love Island opened Season 2 with a hair under 2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, falling shy of its freshman average (2.2 mil/0.5) while landing in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win (with American Ninja Warrior and Holey Moley reruns).

NBC’s Ninja Warrior rerun delivered Monday’s largest audience, with 2.54 million viewers.

Over on The CW, Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1.04 mil/0.2) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo after a multi-week break. Penn & Teller (965K/0.2) was also steady in the demo.

