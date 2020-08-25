Tristan Thompson Accused of Hosting Party Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Instagram

During this pandemic era, many people all around the world are trying to prevent themselves from going out too much and staying at home in order not to spread the coronavirus. But it looks like Tristan Thompson is not among those people as the basketball player has been accused of throwing a house party.

Playboy model Daisy Jean was the one to break the report, posting a video on Instagram Stories of what appeared to be taken just outside the bash. “Kardashian baby daddy being loud and throwing a party during a pandemic on my street,” so she said, adding a throwing up emoji.

Even though Daisy didn’t mention who she was referring to in the first post, she made it clear that it was Tristan when she later returned to the site to parent-shame the NBA star. Along with a snap of him and his daughter True Thompson, the blonde beauty wrote, “So crazy how you will put your child’s life at risk!!”

While Tristan hasn’t responded to the allegations, several people have come to attack him on social media. “He should not be throwing a party like that in this pandemic,” one person said. “Why does anyone think he would change ? He’s F up in the head,” another commented. There was also someone who assumed that “he about to get his power and water shut off,” probably referring to what happened to TikTok star Bryce Hall.

For those who need a reminder, Bryce Hall got the utility service at his house disconnected for hosting a huge party at his residence. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said at the time. “The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”