Top CEOs are more confident about growth now than they were before the pandemic

Here’s your bit of data for the day: the ratio of U.S. debt to GDP is on track to reach a whopping 136% by the end of this quarter. That’s a result of the massive federal spending response to the pandemic, and, for comparison purposes, is well beyond the 119% reached after the Second World War.

That extraordinary spending surge is likely one factor behind the stock market’s rise. And it may also be giving a boost to business confidence. KPMG gave CEO Daily an advance peek at a survey of 100 large-company U.S. CEOs coming out later today, which had some surprising results. Three stood out for me:

—60% of the CEOs said they are “more confident” in the growth trajectories of their companies over the next three years than they were at the beginning of the year.

—43% said they were “more confident” in the growth of the U.S. economy over the next three years than they were at the beginning of the year.

—And 37% said they were “more confident” in the growth of the global economy over the next three years.

You read that correctly: those CEOs have more confidence today than they did before the pandemic. How can that be? I asked KPMG U.S. CEO Paul Knopp that question yesterday. He noted first off that the CEOs surveyed were mostly the heads of large companies. The survey doesn’t cover the thousands of restaurants, small retail establishments, and others whose businesses have been permanently crippled by the crisis. But he also said it reflects the fact that many companies have seen their digital transformations “accelerated by months and in some cases years,” and thus are “more optimistic about their digital innovation.”

“There is no doubt that there has been tremendous economic dislocation,” Knopp said. “But many companies had earnings momentum going into the crisis” and many feel they “are building a more resilient business, and digitally transforming the business.”

