Katie Abel / Footwear News:
Tony Hsieh is stepping down as Zappos CEO after 21 years at the helm; COO Kedar Deshpande will succeed him at the Amazon-owned company — Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh is stepping down after 21 years at the helm. — Kedar Deshpande, COO at the company, has assumed the role of CEO, according to an internal email obtained by FN.
Tony Hsieh is stepping down as Zappos CEO after 21 years at the helm; COO Kedar Deshpande will succeed him at the Amazon-owned company (Katie Abel/Footwear News)
Katie Abel / Footwear News: