Tia Mowry Shares Secret to Losing 68 Pounds Since Giving Birth to Daughter

The ‘Sister, Sister’ alum expresses how proud she is of herself to be able to lose that much weight in her own way, two years after giving birth to her daughter Cairo.

Tia Mowry is celebrating her new body after going through a transformative weight loss journey. Two years after giving birth to daughter Cairo, the former star of “Sister, Sister” revealed she has drastically lost 68 pounds.

The 42-year-old shocked many when she took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 25, to show off how she currently looks. Along with a mirror selfie in which she paired a turtleneck sweater with denim short shorts, she stated, “I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time.”

Spilling on her mindset throughout the weight loss journey, the “Family Reunion” actress claimed, “I didn’t feel rushed to snap back.” She added, “I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s.”

Tia’s revelation was met with much positive feedback. One in particular came from Vanessa Bryant. The widow of Kobe Bryant wrote, “Great job, mama!”, prompting the actress to reply, “@vanessabryant thanks so much Vanessa.” Adrienne Bosh, the wife of retired NBA star Chris Bosh, further chimed in, “Yes to this!!!!!! All of this!!!!” As a response, Tia wrote back, “@mrsadriennebosh thanks A! Looooove you!!”

The twin sister of Tamera Mowry has been vocal about enjoying the process of losing weight after giving birth. Back in August 2018, she opened up to E! News, “For me, it’s not about being vain. You know what I mean? It’s not about trying to look great; it’s about trying to feel great. And if that takes five to six months to a year to feel like myself, then so be it.”

“I’m just really taking my time, and I really want to be an example out there for women, that it’s OK if you don’t lose weight fast or rather quickly. It’s OK if you still have a belly bump. That’s what happens. It’s natural. It’s normal,” she continued. “You don’t have to kill yourself trying to get to some place that takes time. I’m about focusing on my babies and enjoying her growth.”

Tia is married to actor Cory Hardrict. They have two children together, a 9-year-old son, Cree, and a 2-year-old daughter, Cairo.