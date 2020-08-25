This smartphone maker’s sales dropped the most due to COVID-19

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Smartphone sales have plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Samsung seeing the biggest drop.

Second quarter smartphone sales dropped 20% worldwide versus the same period a year earlier, according to research published Tuesday by analyst firm Gartner.

Gartner cited the pandemic as the primary culprit, due to shelter-in-place rules that resulted in people spending less on mobile devices.

“Travel restrictions, retail closures and,nbsp;more prudent spending on nonessential products during the pandemic led to the second consecutive quarterly decline in smartphone sales this year,” Gartner senior research director Anshul Gupta said in a statement.

Although Samsung sold the most smartphones out of any company in the second quarter, the company also experienced the biggest year-over-year decline. Samsung sold nearly 55 million smartphones during the period, a 27% year-over-year drop.

“Demand for its flagship S Series smartphones did little to revive its smartphone sales globally,” Gupta said.

Chinese tech giant Huawei was the second leading smartphone company in the latest quarter, selling 54 million smartphones, a nearly 7% year-over-year decline from the previous year.

Coming in at third was Apple, which sold about 38 million iPhones in the latest quarter, which was relatively flat year-over-year.

Gartner noted that Apple had a better quarter than other smartphone vendors because of an improving market in China, where the iPhone-maker sells a significant number devices.

The smartphone market also dropped 20% year-over-year during the first quarter, underscoring the coronavirus pandemic’s prolonged financial hit.

Here’s the full list for the second quarter:

