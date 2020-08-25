This post by Maanayata Dutt featuring Shahraan and Iqra is all things heart



The Dutt family is going through some tough times as Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor who started his preliminary treatment in a Mumbai hospital is seeking further treatment in the US. Today Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt posted something on Instagram which is all heart.



Maanayata took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of her kids Iqra and Shahraan all smiles for the camera. She captioned the picture saying, ‘Sands are shifting… God… protect your peace…answer your prayers. #love #positivity #dutts #ganpatibappamorya #beautifullife #thankyougod.’





Now, this is truly a post full of positivity.



Today reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt will fly to the US for his further treatment. The actor will reportedly pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York where actors like Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendra too had battled cancer. Even Sanjay Dutt’s mother, Nargis, got treated in the same hospital. Sanjay is a true fighter and we’re sure he’ll win this bout as well. Our wishes are with him and his family.

