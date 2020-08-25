This illustration of Ranveer Singh is amazing

Ranveer Singh’s fans are surely not missing the actor in this lockdown. The actor makes sure he’s constantly in touch with his fans through his social media account. He often gets into question and answer sessions on Instagram and even shares pictures and selfies to reveal his mood.



Recently Ranveer Singh shared a cool illustration by a fan where we see Ranveer Singh at his stylish best. With his printed attire and his eye-grabbing sneakers, this artwork is really cool and hundred percent true to the actor’s persona, off camera. Ranveer captioned the picture saying, ‘Kya bol reli pubicccc.’

Now that’s really cool. With the lockdown on, and no paparazzi spottings or events taking place, we miss the actor’s fashion the most. Check it out.







Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of Kabir Khan’s ’83. The makers are waiting for life to return to normal before releasing their big project in theatres. Ranveer Singh currently is also in talks with Zoya Akhtar for her next. After Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, the actor will team up with the filmmaker once again. Lets wait for an official announcement.