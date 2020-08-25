‘The Stand’ Gets December Premiere Date: CBS All Access, Stephen King

RELATED STORIES

CBS All Access is gift-wrapping a fresh Stephen King adaptation for you this holiday season.

The streamer’s hotly anticipated new take on The Stand will debut on Thursday, Dec. 17, TVLine has learned. New installments of the nine-episode limited series will then air weekly each Thursday.

Based on King’s bestselling novel, The Stand centers on a battle between good and evil in a post-apocalyptic world, with the elderly Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a small group of survivors going up against the villainous Randall Flagg, aka The Dark Man, played by Alexander Skarsgård. King himself will write the ninth and final episode, including a new coda not found in the original novel. (The Stand was previously adapted into a 1994 ABC miniseries starring Gary Sinise.)

“During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” showrunner Benjamin Cavell (SEAL Team, Justified) said in a statement. “We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Goldberg and Skarsgård will be joined by an ensemble cast including Dead to Me‘s James Marsden (as Stu Redman), Amber Heard (as Nadine Cross), Odessa Young (as Frannie Goldsmith), Henry Zaga (as Nick Andros), Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara (as Julie Lawry) and freshly minted Emmy nominee Jovan Adepo (as Larry Underwood).