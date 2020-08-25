‘The Nutty Professor’ to Get a Reboot Decades After Eddie Murphy Brought It to Life

Imagine Entertainment

Producers at Project X Entertainment have picked up the rights to the the film that revolves around an academic nerd who becomes handsome but heartless after drinking a magical elixir.

–

“The Nutty Professor” character portrayed by comedy icons Jerry Lewis and Eddie Murphy is set for a film reboot.

Producers at Project X Entertainment have picked up the rights to the the film, which was previously developed for the screen in 1963 and then again in the mid-1990s.

Both films centre upon an academic nerd, who becomes a handsome but heartless alter ego after drinking a magical elixir.

In the 1990s remake, Murphy played the professor and a string of family characters. The hit spawned 2000’s “The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps“.

Murphy won’t be involved in the new film.