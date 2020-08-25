The ‘Coaches from the NBA Finals’ quiz

The NBA coaching carousel is in full swing. On Monday, the Sixers parted ways with head coach Brett Brown, following a sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics round 1 of the NBA playoffs. Ty Lue and Villanova’s Jay Wright are rumored to be in the running to replace him. Speaking of replacements, Kevin Durant reportedly would like the Nets to shoot for the moon with their next coaching hire. And finally, one person who won’t be taking an NBA job any time soon is Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, who seems happy to stay in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. As of the end of the 2019-20 NBA regular season, 24 teams have reached at least one NBA Finals. With that in mind, can you name the last coaches to lead them all there?

Good luck!