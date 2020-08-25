Tezos improves DeFi infrastructure with Harbinger price oracles By Cointelegraph

Tezos improves DeFi infrastructure with Harbinger price oracles
Popular staking platform Tezos has taken a step closer to decentralized finance with the integration of Harbinger price oracles.
Harbinger is a project that delivers signed price feeds based on real time market data from multiple exchanges. The on-chain data will be fed directly to the Tezos network making it ‘DeFi ready’ for future applications.
