Teenage couple dead, man charged with murder

A young man allegedly shot dead with his partner on a rural South Australian property can now be identified.

Lucasz, 19, was found dead with his partner Chelsea Ireland, also 19, at Mount McIntyre, located between Millicent and Penola.

His surname cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder.

Lucasz and Ms Ireland are believed to have travelled from Adelaide to the property.

“Two beautiful young kids, both good kids, have been taken too early in really unfortunate circumstances,” Ms Ireland’s father told yesterday.

Chelsea Ireland was allegedly shot dead on a rural property in South Australia. ()

The bodies of the teenagers were found by police at the property north-east of Millicent just before 11.30pm on Saturday.

Police said other people had been present at the of the alleged shooting.