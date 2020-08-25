Sydney FC striker Kosta Barbarouses explains form slump, Perth Glory

Kosta Barbarouses says he ‘definitely isn’t happy’ with his scoring prowess this season, but adds that come Sydney FC’s knockout semi-final against Perth Glory on Wednesday night, the spearhead won’t flinch in front of goal.

Sydney will have just 90 minutes to prove they can shake one of the most bizarre form slumps seen across Australian sport since returning from the COVID-19 enforced break.

Winless in their past five outings having last tasted victory back in mid-July, the Sky Blues’ lacklustre run home is perhaps best captured by their somewhat hollow crowning as minor premiers following a 2-1 loss to Western United.

So commanding was their stranglehold on the Hyundai A-League prior to its 115-day hiatus, that coach Steve Corica and players alike blame their table-topping lead for taking their foot off the gas.

A tantalising dogfight against last season’s runners-up Perth Glory at Bankwest Stadium now awaits. With no more second chances, Sydney’s hard work across the bulk of the season could unravel thanks to a less than ideal run into finals football, and Barbarouses knows it’s “do or die.”

“We’ve just leaked goals and haven’t put teams to the sword where we normally would,” Barbarouses told Wide World of Sports.

“We don’t want to let the season go after doing so well, and we’re not going to let the results of late get into our heads. I think we’ve just got to back our ability, and come out of the gates firing, and not concede an early goal, which we have been doing lately.

“Of course, we would have liked to keep winning form, win a few more games leading into the finals. We know it’s do or die here.

“But at the end of the day the table doesn’t lie, and we had been the best team up until now. Our attitude and mindset has been good, but it needs to be spot-on.”

Barbarouses admitted having one hand on the Premiers’ plate “subconsciously” contributed to Sydney’s recent slump, but he maintains it isn’t “cause for concern”.

“The players’ attitudes at training and in the mini-preseason we had leading back up to the restart, everyone’s attitude was really good and positive,” he said.

“Our performances in patches have been good.”

It’s a sentiment that reflects the 30-year-old’s first season with the Sky Blue since his high-profile move away from inter-state rivals Melbourne Victory.

Despite forming an integral part of Sydney’s attack, the Kiwi-born Greek hasn’t neared the goal-scoring heights the league has come to know him for since his arrival at Moore Park.

Having bagged 11 goals in a breakout year with Wellington Phoenix in 2010-11, and topping Victory’s scorers last season with 14, Barbarouses has netted just eight times in 26 A-League appearances for Sydney this season.

Contracted at Moore Park until the end of 2022, it’s a number Barbarouses knows he can improve on.

“It just comes down to not taking a few of my chances,” he said. “I think if I put a few more in and, you know, score 10 to 12 goals, it’s a decent year.

“I mean, I’m definitely not happy with the amount I’ve scored. I have had a few more assists this year than I did last year, but I think it shouldn’t take away from our good work as a team.

“I definitely want to score more goals, and hopefully a few come now in finals time.”

Barbarouses also added his voice to the chorus of A-League stars who have relished the opportunity to play in winter thanks to the delay caused by the pandemic.

Talks of a permanent switch to the cooler months seems to be gaining traction among league stakeholders who have marveled at the stronger product on display in recent weeks.

Aussie football legend Mark Bosnich publicly declared “football is a game that was meant to be played in the winter, and that has never been more evident than right now.”

Barbarouses is one of the many within the game that agree.

Despite being seen by some as commercial suicide to compete for ratings against Australia’s other football codes, it could be the wake-up call the league has long been looking for.

“Yeah it’s definitely the preferred option,” he said. “That’s a lot easier for us.

“As an attacker we’re required to make a lot of high-speed runs and get back onside quickly and recover. That’s a lot easier to do in the cool.

“I don’t know what direction they’re going to go in the future, but if it’s feasible and possible, I think most players would prefer it.”

Sydney FC clash with Perth Glory in the knockout semi-final on Wednesday night at Bankwest Stadium.

