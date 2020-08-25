Sources: General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, two top investors in ByteDance, are key drivers in Oracle's bid for TikTok; Twitter's bid has made little headway (Wall Street Journal)

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, two top investors in ByteDance, are key drivers in Oracle’s bid for TikTok; Twitter’s bid has made little headway — Investment firms with large existing stakes in ByteDance pursue deal for app’s U.S. operations, as potential alternative to Microsoft
