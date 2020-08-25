Songs Famous Musicians Wrote For Other Singers

Perry told Rolling Stone in 2019: “[Christina Aguilera] stood there in my studio with the lyrics in her hands and then said to this friend she brought along, ‘Don’t look at me,’ in that little whispery voice. I knew I was going to keep that on the record, and I knew she was the right person for the song. I realized, ‘Oh, she’s insecure. She’s one of those beautiful people who’s got everything but is super insecure. Okay, this song is hers.'”

And when it came to writing “Get the Party Started” for Pink, Perry recalled: “I sent it to Madonna and she passed, but a week later, Alecia [Pink] called. She left me this message how she would come find me if I didn’t call her back. I said, ‘I think you have the wrong Linda Perry.’ She said, ‘Is this the Linda Perry who sang ‘Dear Mr. President’ in 4 Non Blondes? Well, I have the right person.’ I told her, ‘Well, I’ve got something I wrote last week,’ and sent it to her. I guess she sent it to L.A. Reid and they said, ‘Okay we have our first single.'”