‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Brush Calls Daughter’s Amputation Surgery ‘Major Gifts’

Remaining positive amid her 1-year-old daughter’s health issue, the reality TV star reveals that the boyd amputation will lay ‘the groundwork for her new foot’ and give her mobility.

Maddie Brown Brush is keeping a positive attitude toward her young daughter’s health issues. Nearly a year after coming forward about Evangalynn Kodi’s rare medical condition, the “Sister Wives” star took to social media to reveal that her little girl had undergone amputation surgery, but described it as “major gifts.”

The 24-year-old TV personality shared an update on her daughter’s recovery via Instagram on Monday, August 24. “Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday. Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation,” she began her message.

“Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand,” the mother of two continued alongside a photo of her carrying Evangalynn, whose left leg and right arm are bandaged, in a hospital room. She ended her post with an assurance that her one-year-old “is home and is recovering beautifully.”

Maddie first opened up about her daughter’s condition back in October 2019. In an interview with PEOPLE, she recalled how she and husband Caleb Brush learned about Evangalynn’s condition during a routine ultrasound. “There were lots of emotions,” she confessed, “but I was also relieved because there could have been a whole lot more wrong.”

Before her birth, Evangalynn was initially diagnosed with oligodactyly. Upon her arrival in August 2019, however, the infant was diagnosed with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome. She was missing a thumb, a toe and a fibula from one of her legs. She also had a bowed tibia, and had two of her fingers fused together.

“We were shocked,” Maddie admitted. “I was just sitting there trying to comprehend what’s going on, having just had a baby as they are bringing in all these specialists. I was freaking out.” Still, she was vocal about her baby girl’s condition. On the reason why, she explained, “I want her to grow up and feel proud about who she is. If I’m hiding this to protect her, is it really helpful?”