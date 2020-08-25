Singer Jaheim Blasted for Supporting Donald Trump: He’s ‘Great Man’

WENN

In his now-deleted Instagram post, the RnB singer also calls out the Dems, saying, ‘We all allowed the Democrats to lie countless times but seeing is BELIEVING.’

Jaheim makes headline after the singer publicly shows support for Donald Trump. Posting a video on Instagram, the R&B singer gushed over POTUS for his actions ever since he was elected as the United States’ president.

“Trump has saved a lot of people, man. Face it, it is what it is. I don’t give a d*** who gon’ like it. Do your homework, cause I’m gonna post some more stuff. I’m gonna wake y’all up. If it wasn’t for Trump taking the stance he’s taken, you guys would’ve been done, finished, finito,” the singer said in the clip which has been deleted.

In the caption, he apologized on behalf of the president “for all the misinformation since he’s been in office.” The “Just in Case” hitmaker added, “We the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn’t even take a pay check.”

The singer also called out the Dems, saying, “We all allowed the Democrats to lie countless times but seeing is BELIEVING. You all are so far gone you can’t see maybe it’s the same water they been poisoning Flint with because we all followed wrong side for years its time to wake up.”

“I just put my life on the frontline to speak out in favor to help you all,” he continued writing in the lengthy caption. “Now you know where my heart is I’m not one of them I will never take money to mislead anyone for it is the root to evil it’s time to break this spell. So stay focus because real change is here.”

“I’m used to the masses controlling these platforms, I’m used to you all throwing shade on me, called crackhead, uber driver etc. I can careless what you think of me because I have a real life, I am a force of the Most High Universal Creator,” he also noted.

Almost unsurprisingly, people quickly came at Jaheim for his opinion. “Jaheim really resurrected himself to tell the internet that he’s a Trump supporter…,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “Jaheim sitting over there looking like Brother Shaquille Sunflower, talking about Trump saved a lot of folks. You really can’t make this s**t up,” someone else added.