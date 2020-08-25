Selling Sunset Behind-The-Scenes Secrets And Facts

1. The first time Heather met Davina, she started asking her really personal questions about her life.

2. There are about 15 people total who work for the Oppenheim Group, and it’s not just women. There are even a few guys that we don’t see.

3. According to Heather, COVID slowed sales down, but everyone at the Oppenheim Group is still working.

4. Davina says she’s seen a slight decline in prices, but nothing “dramatic.”

5. Jason is the best at selling homes out of everyone. He’s been in the industry for more than 10 years.

6. In Season 3, Heather said the girls have sort of formed “cliques” as seen in the show, and that there has “definitely been separation.”

7. Heather said she was shocked and heartbroken when news of Chrishell’s divorce broke. Both Heather and Maya felt deeply devastated for her.

8. Because Heather’s fiancé Tarek films on HGTV, the networks had said the couple couldn’t be in each other’s shows. However, Netflix and HGTV came to an agreement for Season 4, and we will see Tarek in one episode.

9. Heather says the drama on the show is all “organic.”

10. Season 4 has not been filmed yet.