Selena Gomez Pays Homage to BLACKPINK Collaboration With Ice Cream Launch

WENN/Instagram

Ahead of the ‘Ice Cream’ release, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker teams up with bosses at New York’s fabled Serendipity restaurant to create the Cookies and Cream Remix flavor.

–

Selena Gomez is celebrating her upcoming collaboration with all-girl K-pop superstars BLACKPINK by launching an ice-cream flavour.

The pop star has teamed up with bosses at New York’s fabled Serendipity restaurant to create the Cookies & Cream Remix, made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites, and fudge.

The new treat will be available from 28 August – the same day as the two acts’ new single.

“Growing up and loving the iconic Serendipity restaurant, I couldn’t be more excited to become a partner in their expanding brand,” Selena said in a statement. “For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls BLACKPINK and celebrate our new song ‘Ice Cream’.”

In a video she posted online on Monday, August 24, Selena savours her tasty creation and tells fans, “Basically it’s heaven and every bite is delicious.”

<br />

Tubs of the Cookie & Cream Remix feature a cartoon version of Gomez.