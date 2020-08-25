See YouTube Star Landon Clifford’s Best Family Moments

When it comes to Landon Clifford, family was everything.

Whether filming YouTube videos with his wife Camryn Clifford for their Cam,amp;Fam channel or raising two growing daughters, the social media personality could often be found spending time with his loved ones.

As news broke this week that Landon had passed away at the age of 19, fans immediately began to celebrate his life as a loving husband and father.

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” Camryn wrote to her followers on Instagram. “After spending the following 6 days in a coma, he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country.”

“He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was,” she continued. “Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for.”