Sarah Hyland Reveals Whether Wells Adams Gives Her Bachelor Nation Spoilers

Earlier this month, E! News confirmed Tayshia Adams is replacing Clare Crawley as the star of the 16th season of The Bachelorette.

“The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors,” a source told E! News. “Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead.”

While fans will have to wait and see how this season plays out, Hyland suggested she would be excited to see both Crawley and Adams appear on her screen.

“I guess it’s a two-for-one, so that’s great,” the Modern Family star said. “I am into the drama of the show, like everyone else is. If anyone is actually a Bachelor fan and they aren’t excited about having two Bachelorettes in one season, they aren’t really a fan I guess.”