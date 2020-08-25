Sanjay Dutt all set to fly to the US for his treatment?



While SanjayDutt has already started preliminary treatment for his lung cancer at a hospital in Mumbai, news is that the actor will fly to the US for further treatment.





According to reports in a leading daily, the actor has secured a five year visa on medical grounds and will be treated in New York for his illness. A source tells the daily, “Sanju had applied for the visa as soon as he learnt of the diagnosis. However, initially, it wasn’t easy to get the clearance since the actor was among those convicted in the 1993 Bombay blasts. Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.”

The hospital is the same where his mother Nargis Dutt was admitted in 1980-1981.

While Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala already lives in New York, his wife Maanayata and sisters Namrata and Priya Dutt will keep flying back and forth to be with him and give him emotional support. Sanjay Dutt’s fans are deeply disturbed but are constantly praying for the actor’s well-being. We’re sure the actor will surely battle his illness and emerge victorious.