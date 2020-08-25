Saif Ali Khan to publish his autobiography in 2021

Saif Ali Khan is one actor who’s guarded about his private life . He’d rather stay at home with a book and a glass of wine, than be clicked at a film party. The actor is surely a private person in a public domain. So much that, he is one of the few actors who hasn’t joined the social media.

Today we hear that Saif Ali Khan is going to release his autobiography in 2021. The actor will speak about his journey at the movies, his failures and his success, his foray into the web world and of course his personal life, which always makes for happy headline in the newspapers. Talking about his autobiography, Saif Ali Khan says, “So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course!”

Knowing Chote Nawab’s wit and humour, we’re sure that this one will be a great read. We can’t wait for 2021.