Rushed upgrade made 12% of Ethereum clients unusable By Cointelegraph

Rushed upgrade made 12% of Ethereum clients unusable
An update in the OpenEthereum client, the community successor of the Parity client for , made the nodes running on the new version essentially useless.
The bug appears to have been introduced in the 2.7.2 version of OpenEthereum, upon which the subsequent 3.0 update was based as well.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.