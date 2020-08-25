Rose McGowan Claims Alyssa Milano Blocks Her on Twitter Following Toxic Behavior Accusations

WENN

During their Twitter back-and-forth, Rose accuses the 47-year-old actress, whom she starred alongside on ‘Charmed’, of making the set of the hit WB series ‘toxic.’

–

Rose McGowan is no stranger to making use of her social media account to call out people. Recently, the actress slammed Alyssa Milano during an online spat on Twitter, accusing her of past toxic behavior on the set of “Charmed“.

This started after Rose criticized Democrats, saying that they achieved nothing following the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Later, Alyssa clapped back at Rose, whom she starred alongside on the WB hit series, by listing the achievements of the Democratic party over the years.

“Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you,” she tweeted on August 22. “It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention-seeking tweets.”

In response to the tweet, Rose accused Alyssa of stealing “#metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana [Burke]. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed.”

In a follow-up tweet, Rose claimed that Alyssa “threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s**t!’ Appalling behavior on the daily.” She went on adding, “I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f***ing fraud.”

She also attached a link to an interview clip from 2018. The video saw the 46-year-old telling Nightline that she wasn’t a fan of Alyssa. “I don’t like her… ’cause I think she’s a lie,” she explained. Clapping back, Alyssa wrote on her account, “Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things–I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things–I see you. F**k off.”

Rose McGowan insinuated that Alyssa Milano blocked her on Twitter.

Later on August 23, Rose hinted that she was blocked by Alyssa on Twitter by writing, “#metoo,” to someone who posted a screenshot showing that Alyssa blocked her on the blue bird app. A rep for Alyssa said to PEOPLE, “Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn’t align with my wellness plan.”