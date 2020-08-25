Home World News Rockies beat D-Backs behind Ryan Castellani, end 7-game losing streak

The Rockies desperately needed a victory, by any means necessary.

They got it by utilizing the tried-and-true formula of solid starting pitching by rookie Ryan Castellani, shutdown work by the bullpen and a few timely hits to beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, Monday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Rockies’ win halted their seven-game losing streak and extended Arizona’s misery. The Diamondbacks have lost six straight.

Raimel Tapia, who’s beginning to shine at the top of the order, produced the go-ahead run in the fifth, driving in Tony Wolters, who led off with a double. Tapia, 3-for-5 with a stolen base, is batting .306.

Right-hander Daniel Bard, back in the majors after a seven-year absence, threw a perfect ninth to notch his second save. Yency Almonte and Carlos Estevez combined to throw two scoreless innings.

Castellani, who graduated from Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, did his alma mater proud, pitching six strong innings and departing with a 3-2 lead to pick up his first big-league win.

The rookie right-hander allowed three hits, struck out two and walked three. He made two big mistakes and the D-backs made him pay for them. Kole Calhoun hit a hanging slider for a two-out solo homer to right in the third and Christian Walker hammered a high changeup to left for a solo homer in the fourth, tying the game 2-2.

Arizona’s fifth inning ended with a bizarre header worthy of Lionel Messi, and with the ejection of manager Torey Lovullo.

